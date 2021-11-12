After receiving accolades from his father, Paul Hollywood claims he ‘broke down.’

After his father recently claimed he was proud of him, Paul Hollywood revealed he “broke down a little bit.”

The renowned baker, who is known for his prized handshakes, admitted that his own father struggled with adulation.

On The Jonathan Ross Show, he commented of his father’s early job, “He was a fantastic baker.” He’s still alive and well.

“I believe that working with family is pretty challenging.

“There are moments when you want to go your own way. I simply wanted to broaden my horizons.

“I believe dad was more harsh with me because I was his son.” He sneered at me more than he sneered at everyone else.

“I remember the head baker being away once, and I had to do everything on my own, and I was really afraid,” he recalled. I completely stocked the store.

“I felt very pleased with myself. ‘Bottom tray, you burned a couple down there,’ Dad muttered as he walked out the door.

“I was gutted, gutted, gutted,” she said.

“Perhaps” (it was to get the best out of me). He placed me with the greatest employees in his company so that I could learn from them.

“I picked it up quite quickly.” He did a wonderful job, and I picked it up quickly.

“However, I believe he found it difficult to give compliments.”

“He recently mentioned something to me that made me cry.

“He hugged me and said, ‘I’m proud of what you’ve accomplished.’

“I teared up a little bit when I heard it from him.”

Hollywood, who judges the program alongside Prue Leith, said the latest Bake Off series had seen the highest calibre yet, but that filming had seemed like a “baking cult.”

He went on to say that the show had become “very much a part of my life” and that he hoped to continue hosting it well into his senior years, joking, “They’re going to have to wheel me in… Blitz everything for me, too [so I can drink instead of eat].

“I’m a huge fan of the show.”

The Jonathan Ross show airs on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday nights at 9.30 p.m.