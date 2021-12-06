After receiving a zero-star food hygiene assessment, a Merseyside steakhouse closed.

Following an inspection in October, a Merseyside steakhouse was given the poorest possible food hygiene rating.

After a visit from St Helens Borough Council inspectors on October 1, 66 American Steakhouse, a restaurant in the Savoy Building on Bridge Street in St Helens, was granted zero stars out of five for food hygiene.

In all three categories of assessment, the restaurant required ‘urgent’ or’major’ upgrades, according to the findings of the inspection.

Storm Barra is expected to hit Merseyside tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

This included’significant improvements required’ in their hygienic food handling, which includes food preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage.

To ensure appropriate food hygiene, major upgrades were also required in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings.

In addition, major improvements in food safety management were required.

The system or checks in place to ensure that food supplied or served is safe to consume, evidence that staff is aware of food safety, and the food safety officer’s confidence that standards will be maintained in the future are all included in this area.

The steakhouse in St Helens opened its doors for the first time in May of this year, but after only five months, the steakhouse was already planning a relaunch celebration for the end of September.

The celebration had been highly promoted on the steakhouse’s Facebook page since September, but despite calling it a “great night,” the company has been silent on the social media platform since then.

The business’s opening times on Facebook and Google have likewise changed to ‘permanently closed’ after the relaunch, though they have not addressed the abrupt closure on any of their platforms.

An independent events planning business collaborated with the St Helens venue for the relaunch, and they shared numerous images from the night’s events.

However, just over a month later, the group released a public statement on their Facebook page describing their relationship with the brand and declaring that they “bear absolutely no responsibility for how they do/did business.”

The company claimed that they helped arrange the event with the “only purpose of helping a struggling small business in St Helens earn some cash,” and thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

They, according to the company. “The summary has come to an end.”