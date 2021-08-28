After receiving a tragic diagnosis at the age of 17, a Liverpool man makes history.

After overcoming his phobia of water, a 30-year-old Liverpool man has become the UK’s first licensed power boat captain.

Dave Kelly, 59, from Anfield, lost his sight unexpectedly at the age of 30 over a two-week period, something he had been promised would happen when he was 17 years old.

He claims that after a “hellish time” adjusting to his sight loss, he founded Daisy UK, a charity dedicated to providing fresh possibilities and support to children with impairments.

After completing his training in West Kirby earlier this month, Dave has overcome his long-held dread of the sea to become a licensed powerboat captain, making him the first blind person in the UK to do so.

“Doing all of this was a kind of a dream,” Dave told The Washington Newsday.

“It was fantastic to face my demons and nail it, and to show people that just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t achieve your goals.”

“It’s about taking the stigma out of handicap and focusing on what can be done rather than what can’t.”

He said he had been blind since losing his sight due to retinosis pigmentosa, a condition that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, which in Dave’s case occurred over a two-week period when he was 30.

“When I went blind, I fought for three years,” Dave remarked.

“I was warned when I was 17 that I would be blind by the age of 30, and they were right.

“My eyes were fine until I was 30, when I lost my sight totally over a two-week period.

“It was a terrible period, but then I had a dream about raising disability awareness and bringing sports to children – Daisy – which is why my organisation is named Daisy UK.

“I awoke blind, broke, and without money, but I had my dream.

“I went to university and gained some street cred, and since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength, winning a slew of prizes.

“My life is strange, yet it is all.”

