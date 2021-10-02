After receiving a threat, Arizona GOP Senator who opposed the audit resigns as chair of the committee.

A Republican Arizona state senator has abruptly resigned as chair of a key Senate committee after claiming she was threatened for not supporting a political Maricopa County 2020 election audit.

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita supported the Cyber Ninjas audit at first, but by July, she had soured on the “botched” exercise, blaming Republican state Senate President Karen Fann of “complete lack of competency.”

Ugenti-Rita issued Fann a resignation letter on Friday, alerting her that she would be stepping down as the Senate Government Committee’s leader.

Ugenti-Rita wrote to Fann, “I am writing to advise you that effective immediately, I am resigning from my post as Chairman and member of the Senate Government Committee.” “For the remainder of the next parliamentary session, I will continue to serve on my three other committee assignments.”

Ugenti-Rita, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, did not say why she was stepping down as the party’s head. She did, however, say that her devotion to “election integrity” was a driving force.

“What drives me is my longstanding commitment to promote true election integrity,” she stated. “As usual, I am prepared and committed to modernizing our electoral system and having a constructive legislative session in 2022.”

On September 10, Ugenti-Rita posted a screenshot of an alleged email from a man threatening her for not supporting the Maricopa County audit. The man warned her that she only had “one chance to provide the American people the Audit report or were [sic]coming for you,” and that he knew where she lived, bought for groceries, and lived with her family.

Ugenti-Rita tweeted the screenshot with the caption, “Got this yesterday.” “It’s been forwarded to the authorities. My family’s safety is my number one priority, and I will not stand for anyone pursuing me or my family. Threats like this will sadly persist due to disinformation and failed public expectations surrounding the audit.”

