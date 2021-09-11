After receiving a threat, an Arizona GOP state senator who is critical of the election audit fires back.

Arizona GOP state Sen. Ugenti-Rita, who has criticized the Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election results, said she and her family have received threats on Twitter on Friday.

Ugenti-Rita, the chairwoman of the Arizona Senate Government Committee, withdrew her support for the audit, citing “a lack of competence” that “has denied Arizona voters of a thorough accounting of the 2020 election” in July. She’s running for Secretary of State in Arizona.

Ugenti-Rita shared a screenshot of an e-mail she received threatening her with “consequences” until she “gives the American people the Audit report.” The threat’s author stated that they “knew” where she and her family reside.

I received this the day before yesterday. It’s been forwarded to the authorities. My family’s safety is my number one priority, and I will not stand for anyone pursuing me or my family. Threats like this will sadly persist due to disinformation and failed public expectations surrounding the audit. https://t.co/wjlNeaSeMd pic.twitter.com/bZhKi9He0l

September 10, 2021 — Michelle Ugenti-RITA (@MichelleUgenti)

The threat has been reported to law enforcement, Rita stated on Twitter.

“The safety of my family is my top priority, and I will not accept anyone pursuing me or my family. Threats like this will sadly persist due to disinformation and unmet public expectations surrounding the audit,” she tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters stoked rumors of widespread electoral fraud, causing Arizona Republicans to demand an audit in Maricopa County. Those charges have been refuted by GOP authorities in that county.

Threats are “unacceptable,” Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, said in a statement on Friday.

She added, “Differences of opinion should not lead to a breakdown of civility.” “I will always keep my word in terms of ensuring the safety of our Members and their families.”

Since the audit began, other Arizona government officials have received threats, according to The Arizona Republic. Fann got a letter containing a suspicious substance, prompting a Department of Public Safety inquiry. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, was assigned DPS protection after receiving death threats relating to the election.

Ugenti-Rita was booed off the stage in July.