After receiving a royal invitation, Mohamed Salah writes a message to Prince William.

After attending an awards event on Sunday evening, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah sent a message to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Salah was invited by the royals to the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace, where he gave an award in the category of “Revive Our Oceans.”

Last year, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launched the Earthshot Prize, with the Reds’ forward among the many celebrities in attendance.

Salah thanked his hosts on social media after the ceremony, which saw each recipient get a £1 million prize fund and help to further their work.

“It was an honor to be a part of the Earthshot event last night,” he wrote on Instagram, with photographs of him speaking with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

“I am grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their efforts in this ambitious endeavor to improve the world, and for inviting me to give the first-ever Earthshot prize to Revive our Oceans.

“I congratulate all of the winners and wish you the best of luck.”

Coral Vita was named the winner of the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ category, which was presented by the Liverpool forward, and the 29-year-old revealed his personal connection to the cause.

Before revealing the nominations, he gave a speech in which he stated that the future that the oceans faced was “scary” and praised all of the contenders for their efforts.

“I’m enthusiastic about this because I grew up near water, the Mediterranean, and it’s crucial to the region’s life, just as it is to all of our planet’s seas and oceans,” Salah explained.

“By the end of the century, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish, unless we act now.”

“It’s terrifying. However, the contenders [for this award]have devised brilliant ways to resurrect our oceans.” Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate were among the other award categories.

Salah had a good weekend, as he played a key role in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian scored a beautiful solo goal and set up Sadio with an inch-perfect assist.