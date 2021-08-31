After receiving a record number of reports, the IRS issues a warning about stimulus check scams.

After receiving a record number of reports this summer, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is alerting Americans about stimulus check scams.

In June and July, the agency said in a news release that phishing reports about the cheques, also known as Economic Impact Payments, increased dramatically.

According to the IRS, scammers aim to imitate authentic IRS communications in order to persuade taxpayers to provide personal information or even make a payment.

“Despite the fact that taxpayers have received many rounds of Economic Impact Payments, we witnessed a spike in phishing scams this summer,” said Jim Lee, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division’s chief.

“The number of reported fraud attempts reached levels we haven’t seen in almost a decade,” Lee continued. It is more crucial than ever for taxpayers to secure their personal information and avoid being victims of these scams.”

Text messages have been issued to victims informing them that they are eligible for a “stimulus payment” and instructing them to fill out an online form with the required details to claim it. Scammers are also said to have sent out emails saying that the IRS has approved them for a direct payment.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reiterated on Monday that it does not send unsolicited texts or emails. It also doesn’t threaten jail time or legal action, nor does it demand tax payments in the form of gift cards or bitcoin.

Anyone who receives unsolicited communication purporting to be from the IRS or another government entity should forward it to [email protected] TIPS.TIGTA.GOV is a website where people may report fraud or theft of stimulus funds.

The IRS’s website has examples of criminals misrepresenting the agency through SMS and emails.

The IRS was contacted for additional information, but no response was received before publishing.

The federal government has distributed $3,200 to eligible adults in response to the economic hardship created by the coronavirus outbreak.

During Donald Trump’s administration in 2020, Congress authorized two checks, the first for $1,200 and the second for $600. Under President Joe Biden’s administration, eligible Americans received a $1,400 check this year.

The IRS issued about 169 million checks in the third round of direct stimulus aid. In July, about two million people received the $1,400 payment.

The two most recent rounds