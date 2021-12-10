After receiving a major warning, Liverpool gave Jonathan David a chance.

Every football league in the world, without exception, was touched by the COVOID-19 pandemic in some way.

While the Premier League, for example, suffered significant losses, the nature of their ever-growing TV rights deals means that English clubs are on the road to financial recovery.

For countries like Spain, the biggest were struck the hardest, with Real Madrid and, in particular, Barcelona, being exposed for years of reckless spending and living on the outskirts of their means. The pandemic exposed their financial weaknesses to the world.

With the breakdown of the TV deal that LFP directors anticipated would help them close the gap on the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A, it has been devastating across the board for leagues such as France, with the apparent exception of the Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain.

The broadcaster won the rights to cover France’s top two leagues in a lucrative £800 million ($1.2 billion) a year deal with Mediapro. However, they failed to make payments immediately after the contract began, skipping two instalments totaling £147.5 million and £130.9 million in 2020, prompting French football to terminate ties with the company.

Clubs suffered because they had budgeted for the additional revenue, and when payments fell behind, the LFP needed to seek a government loan to keep clubs from going bankrupt.

Deals with Amazon Prime Video and Canal+ have since been signed, albeit for significantly less than the original Mediapro arrangement, and it isn’t a particularly harmonious partnership, with Canal+ dissatisfied with the Amazon deal compared to the one that the French broadcaster had committed to earlier.

It puts French football in perilous territory.

On the one hand, PSG and the fact that they have a forward line consisting of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe, as well as talent such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, and former Liverpool man Gini Wijnaldum, maintain the appearance of everything being well across the Channel.

However, PSG’s strength. “The summary has come to an end.”