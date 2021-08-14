After receiving a letter in the mail, a Liverpool student’s trust in humanity was “restored.”

Following a vacation to London, a Liverpool student was astounded to receive an unexpected delivery.

Hope Reid, 19, was out on a whim with friends at a Soho pub on Wednesday, August 4, when she noticed her card holder was missing.

The second-year University of Liverpool student assumed it had been stolen after scouring the pub and called it a night.

Dad stole £800,000 from the company and wasted it all.

Hope, on the other hand, was taken aback when she received the holder in the mail on Monday, August 9, together with all of her cards and £50 in cash.

The sociology student was taken aback by the good deed and is now on a quest to track down the Good Samaritan.

“It was entirely my fault,” she admitted. I had a small card holder with me, which I left at the bar. I didn’t realize I didn’t have it in my backpack until approximately 15 minutes later.

“Everyone, including the bouncers, assisted me in my search, but it was nowhere to be seen, so I concluded it had been stolen.

“There was £50 in there, so I assumed someone had pocketed it and gone about their business. I had to cancel all of my cards, and one of my friend’s cards was among them, so it was a stressful situation.

“Then, on Monday, I checked the mail and discovered that everything had been returned to me, complete with all of my cards and cash. Even a single pound coin was still present. It must have been returned by a very good person.”

Hope has taken to Twitter in an attempt to track down the wonderful individual who returned her cards and “restored her faith in humanity.”

The delivery even came with a letter that simply stated, “Wallet discovered in London pub.” Also included is £50 in cash. I hope it didn’t ruin your stay.’

“It’s sad, but you don’t expect that kind of stuff to happen,” the Sheffield-born 19-year-old added. It might have been stolen by anyone; after all, it’s free money.

“My sole motivation for using social media was to express my gratitude to this person.

“Even.”

The summary comes to a close.

”