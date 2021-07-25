After receiving a humiliating note from a neighbor, a woman is “mortified.”

After her neighbor slipped a humiliating note through her letterbox, a woman was “completely startled.”

Sarah Yates was on vacation when she received a photo of the note from her cousin, who shares her home.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the journalist from Edgeley, Stockport, recently refurbished her first home, refitting the bathroom and installing new brighter lighting.

However, her modifications have had unintended repercussions, as a neighbor has stated that they can see a lot more of Sarah than she had anticipated.

The note was written by a neighbor from the back of her terrace house to spare Sarah and her flatmate the “embarrassment” of knocking on the door.

“When you shower, you can see everything,” the note stated. I didn’t want to offend you by knocking.”

“I received a text with the letter illustrated from my cousin and was extremely shocked,” Sarah, 26, who is presently in Rhodes, Greece, said.

“I assumed you could see our figures through the frosted window, but I didn’t realize they could see everything,” says the narrator.

“The previous owner had put in an old bathroom with a weaker light, so they couldn’t see them showering previously.

“I installed a new suite and placed powerful lamps, so it must have made a difference in what they can see.”

Sarah claims to have turned on the lights and stood in the garden to check how much she could see.

“It’s just our outlines you can see,” she explained, “but they definitely don’t want to see that through their windows.”

“When I return from my vacation, I’ll be isolating for ten days, so I’ll spend some time in the garden, putting some taller plants in front of the window for added seclusion.

“It’s actually rather humiliating.”