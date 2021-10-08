After receiving a heartbreaking diagnosis, the new mother begged her infant to ‘take care of daddy.’

After losing her balance and being transported to the hospital, a mother worried she would never see her newborn baby again.

Marie Garnett, from St Helens, was diagnosed with a ‘golf ball-sized’ brain tumor just six weeks after her daughter was born.

Her severe headaches had been bothering her for years, but they became “unmanageable” after the birth of her daughter, Amelia, in 2015.

She was transported to The Walton Centre after losing her footing and was told she had a benign meningioma brain tumor.

She then spent nearly a month in therapy, undergoing three lengthy surgeries, one of which lasted eight hours, as well as battling meningitis.

Marie expressed her anxiety that she might not see her husband or new-born daughter again before the procedure.

“I said goodbye to Amelia and my husband Darren the night before my first brain surgery,” Marie recalled.

“I whispered to Amelia, ‘watch after your daddy,’ as Darren went to the bathroom.

Darren Garnett, Marie’s husband, said: “It was the happiest and worst year of our life; our beautiful daughter Amelia was born, but Marie was diagnosed with a brain tumor just six weeks later.

“That fatal day marked the beginning of a nightmare that contained words like ‘craniotomy’ and’shunt,’ as well as phrases like ‘open you up,”remove part of your skull,’ and’might not wake up the same,’ none of which were pleasant.”

Marie also suffered psychologically as a result of the operation, particularly because she was separated from her newborn.

She stated, ” “There was a time when I woke up and didn’t want to wake up for almost 48 hours. I was in a dark area where I felt as though I were being tortured.

“It was incredibly terrible to be away from my baby, Amelia, who was only six weeks old at the time.””

Marie had to virtually learn to walk after the operation.

She continued, ” “I struggled to walk after the operation, but I managed.

“At first, it required two physiotherapists to get me from my bed to the nurses’ station, and when I first left the hospital, it took two physiotherapists to get me from my bed to the nurses’ station.”

