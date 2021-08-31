After receiving a communication from Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett issues a warning to the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to his possible UFC opponents, stating that he is prepared to ‘make a statement’ in the sport.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion from Liverpool has a remarkable MMA record of 16-3-0, including five knockouts and seven submission victories.

Pimblett is a well-rounded fighter who is recognized for his powerful grappling. He is now hoping to make a name for himself in the UFC.

He will make his debut against unranked Luigi Vendramini next week, marking his return to the lightweight class from the featherweight division.

Pimblett has sent a warning to his division’s opponents before of that match, as well as an update to his followers on his preparation.

“It may sound cliche to say this before a fight, but I am in the best form of my life!” And I’m here to make a statement; just wait and see how people felt about my man yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram.

Pimblett has gotten a lot of attention ahead of his debut, thanks to a message from Conor McGregor wishing him luck.

On Twitter, he said, “Good luck Paddy, I was outside your gaff all hours with your man with long hair who’s doing 30 year now [sic]forgot his name.”

If he performs well in the UFC, the 26-year-old may be in line for a battle against one of the top 15 fighters in the world, with big fights on the horizon.

That might include fights with Dan Hooker, and Pimblett is already regarded as a fighter to watch in the future.