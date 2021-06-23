After receiving a call from home, Ranvir Singh was obliged to quit presenting GMB.

After receiving a call from home, Ranvir Singh was compelled to cease presenting on GMB today.

Ranvir was discussing if women work harder than men with Susanna Reid and Adil Ray.

She explained that she was a hard worker herself, but had decided to decline certain job offers following the epidemic in order to spend more time with her kid.

As transport disruptions continue, GMB visits a deserted Liverpool Airport.

“My son is facetiming as I’m live on air, he’s probably like ‘what can I have for breakfast,’” Ranvir remarked as she looked down at her phone.

“Talk about busy women,” Susanna commented.

“Sorry, I’m just going to have to answer my son now, just to make sure everything is okay at home,” Ranvir explained.

“Make sure everything is in order,” Adil said.

“Do you want us to stay with you?” Susanna said.

“No, it’s fine,” Ranvir replied.

Susanna and Adil had a laugh. Ranvir’s kid called to inquire about the peanut butter for his breakfast.

As Ranvir took a facetime call, the show switched to regional news.

Adil asked Ranvir whether everything was fine as soon as they returned to the studio.

“Yes, everything is great; I just need to keep an eye out for an email authorisation for whatever he’s doing instead of his spellings this morning,” she added.