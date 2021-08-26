After receiving a call from her daughter’s summer camp, mum felt “very panicked.”

When a mother got the call that her daughter had gone missing from a summer camp, she stated the color “drained from her cheeks.”

When Pippa Johnston of Wallasey received the call from a member of staff at Premier Education, who were running a summer camp at her daughter’s school, Liscard Primary School in Wallasey, yesterday morning, she felt “utter fear and panic.”

“I was with my mother and I could feel the color leaving from me,” she explained. Your adrenaline levels skyrocket.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to think your baby is alone and perhaps wounded, and you have no idea where she is, where she’s been, or what happened.

“We had just moved into the region as well, so she wouldn’t have known which way was home. It’s arguably the most terrifying fear a parent could have.”

Pippa reported her six-year-old daughter had crossed major roads alone and was discovered strolling down Manor Road in Liscard by a member of the public, Tina Milns, from Wallasey.

“A member of the public discovered her alone on another street,” the 31-year-old stated. She hailed down a passing police car, who took her back to school; thank goodness she did, because I can’t imagine what could have happened.”

Premier Education has apologized for the incident and is conducting a “full and thorough inquiry,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“I had dropped her off at 9 a.m.,” Pippa, who works as a postperson, added. At 11:15 a.m., I received a call. Alice was agitated this morning, according to the staff member, and she wanted to go home.

“Later in the phone call, he stated that she had left the premises, that the cops were on the scene, and that I should speak with them.

“I would have thought it was more necessary to express that first and that she was well.

“The cops were wonderful and assured me that she was fine. I picked her up from school and informed her that she would not be attending any more sessions.”

Merseyside Police said that two officers on patrol found a little girl on Manor Road and safely returned her to her summer camp.

