After receiving a Bafta TV prize, Casualty pays tribute to the NHS.

After receiving the Bafta TV award for soap and ongoing drama, the cast of Casualty paid tribute to the NHS.

Following the announcement of the award winners, a handful of cast members joined the ceremony by videolink.

The cast commended the others in their category as they discussed the role of their genre after first struggling to connect to the ceremony due to a technological glitch.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Hollyoaks all competed for the prize, but it was won by Casualty.

William Beck, speaking on behalf of the cast, said the accolade was a “great honor” for the show.

He described it as “one that we share not only with those in our category, TV drama, but also with the whole industry and all of those people past and present without whom we would have no program — the NHS.”

“The every day has been singularly and tragically dramatic, and each of us, regardless of age, ability, gender, or ethnicity, has been compelled to select a hero,” Beck remarked of soap operas.

“This is for everyone who has lost someone, for everyone who has saved someone, for all of those who continue to report stories.”

The BBC confirmed earlier this week that Holby City, a spin-off of Casualty, will be cancelled next year after 23 years on the air.