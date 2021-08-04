After receiving a £700 bill via his letterbox, a pensioner is “worried sick.”

After receiving a “demanding” £700 bill in his letterbox, a Wirral senior was “worried sick.”

Tony Tollitt, 76, of Heswall, switched to So Energy in November 2020 and claims that problems began as soon as he attempted to give them his first meter reading.

However, because of a metric error, Tony was soon faced with a bill that was more than double what it should have been.

Dad, who was £200k in debt when he started his business, now controls a multi-million pound corporation.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Tony told The Washington Newsday. So Energy had made my family and me sick with worry by demanding an outrageous charge that we couldn’t afford.

“Everything appeared to be fine until I attempted to enter gas readings onto their online meter readings page.

“This was impossible for me because my meter reads in cubic meters, and the only choice at the time was to enter gas readings in cubic feet.

“They kept billing me in cubic feet rather than cubic meters.

“Keep in mind that one cubic meter equals 35 cubic feet, which is a significant difference.

“They tried to slam me with a £700 bill for cubic feet of gas used.

“It shouldn’t have cost more than £160.”

Tony says he looked for a new energy provider after sending “over a hundred” letters to the energy company and unable to get anywhere with his meter readings.

He went on to say that despite his communications, the corporation sent him a massive bill and even a notice of intent after he refused to pay.

“I tried and tried to get So Energy to comprehend the problem,” he stated.

“I must have sent them over a hundred emails in an attempt to get them to comprehend this obvious contradiction, but to no avail.

“So Energy has given me menacing emails and a notice of intent,” says the author. If I didn’t pay up, they threatened to send in loss adjusters.

“This despite my request that they investigate the situation.”

Although So Energy later admitted that Tony’s gas bill calculation was erroneous, the “colossal stress” of trying to deal with the mounting demands for payment caused him, his wife, and their two sons months of agony.

He stated: “The summary has come to an end.”