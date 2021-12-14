After receiving a $4.4K tip, an Arkansas server was fired and forced to split.

On Dec. 6, Ryan Brandt was one of two servers at Bentonville’s Oven and Tap who were serving a gathering of approximately 40 business people. When it came time to pay the bill, each diner left a $100 tip for Brandt and her coworker, totaling $4,400, according to the New York Post.

The tip that the group left was supposed to go to Brandt and her coworker, but management asked them to share it with the rest of the wait staff. Brandt was fired after informing the customer who left the tip about what had happened, allegedly violating the restaurant’s policy by disclosing the information to a customer.

“I was promised I’d be handing over my money to my shift manager and getting a 20% pay raise,” Brandt told CBS 5. She went on to say that this was the first time in her three and a half years at the restaurant that servers were required to pool their tips.

Grant Wise, who dined at the eatery following a meeting in town, was cited by CBS 5 as stating, “We knew waiters were really affected hard by COVID, and it was something that we had come up with to help give back.”

Wise, who owns the Witly real estate company, and his pals had created a “$100 dinner club,” in which each individual at the table leaves a $100 tip. He explained that the practice began in the midst of the pandemic to assist individuals.

When she saw the tip, Brandt, who was serving Wise and his huge company, was taken aback.

“It was an incredible thing to do, and to see her reaction was awesome, to see what that meant to her, the impact that it’s already had on her life,” Wise said, according to KNWA.

Wise also said he called ahead to inquire about the restaurant's tip policy so he could ensure that the large sum went to both servers directly. He requested them to restore the gratuity when he discovered Brandt would have to share her money with the others.