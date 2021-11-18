After receiving 10,000 firework complaints, the RSPCA is urging the public to reconsider their New Year’s resolutions.

This year, the RSPCA has received 10,694 reports of firework accidents from worried animal owners, which is a troubling number.

For the first time, a dedicated online reporting website for fireworks has allowed concerned owners to report complaints directly to the charity.

96 percent of respondents stated their animals were scared after neighbors set off private fireworks without warning.

In November alone, the charity got 64 calls to their cruelty hotline reporting fireworks-related difficulties.

One of the most memorable calls came from the Oak and Furrows Wildlife Rescue Centre in Leigh, Wiltshire.

A startled deer was reported running in circles in a field, with fireworks being set off directly next door. The call came in from a horse owner who had gone to check on his horses in the field, concerned they would get scared.

“The little roe deer was seen running in frightened circles because the pyrotechnics scared him,” stated Deputy Manager Anj Saunders. He was blind from fright and had pulled both antlers off while his head was caught in a fence.

Anj explained that one of the charity’s animal carers, along with a vet, took the deer back to the center and treated his head and eye wounds with pain relievers, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics.

“The next few days will be key,” Anj said, despite the fact that the deer are “very plump and in good shape.” Deer sometimes succumb to a sickness called captive myopathy, which is caused by high stress, and rescues lose many deer to it.

“He will be kept quiet in our stable, and he is currently sleeping with a lot of soft bedding to keep the pen as secure for him as possible while he is blind.”

“Obviously, this circumstance will compromise him in the wild because he has lost his antlers; hopefully, they will grow back, but not this year.” We’re hopeful his eyesight returns to normal, as this is a common side effect of deer shock.” “Summary ends.” A total of 87 percent of the responses recorded were about dogs, 22 percent on cats, and seven percent were about cats.