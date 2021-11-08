After realizing anything was wrong, workers hurry to assist an elderly guy.

After seeing an elderly guy pushing his mobility scooter up a hill, two utility employees went to his rescue and gave him and his dog a ride home.

Two DT Hughes excavation operators, Ben Lloyd and Peter Norton, were working on a Scottish Power operation in Sealand Road, Chester, when they saw an elderly man using his mobility scooter.

They assumed he was only trying to get it past their excavation work, but when they saw him pushing it down the road, they decided to investigate.

They discovered the man’s mobility scooter had broken down after sprinting up the road, and he had to push it almost two kilometers back to Blacon.

A tiny dog was also on a leash with the man.

The Washington Newsday quoted Ben Lloyd, 32, as saying: “We were at work when an elderly gentleman passed us on a motorized scooter.

“I raced after him after seeing him push it down the road and inquired if anything was wrong, to which he replied that it was out of battery.

“He was dragging it back to Blacon, approximately two kilometers away and up a steep slope.”

Ben directed the man to return to the van, where they loaded the scooter onto the trailer before giving the man and his dog a ride home.

Ben stated, ” “The man was exhausted, but incredibly thankful.

“He offered him a £10 note when Peter dropped him off, but Peter returned it.”

Since their nice deed, the couple has only received wonderful feedback from well-wishers.

Ben stated, ” “To be honest, we’ve only received positive feedback.

“It became viral after I posted it on Facebook. It was also posted on LinkedIn, where it has received 100,000 views.

“We’re working on behalf of Scottish Power, and even their board of directors has expressed their gratitude for our efforts.

“It was our day’s good deed; it’s pleasant to be polite.”

