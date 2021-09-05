After Real Madrid made a bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, he sent a warning to Liverpool.

Glen Johnson, a former Liverpool defender, does not believe his former club can compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe’s signature.

The forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in a year, and he has reportedly informed the French club that he will not be renewing it.

As curiosity about his PSG future developed over the last year, the French World Cup winner was linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has always distanced himself from the conjecture linking his team with the former Monaco player.

Real failed with a €200 million (£171 million) deal for Mbappe on deadline day, having already had proposals of €160 million (£137 million) and €170 million (£145 million) plus add-ons rejected.

Mbappe is anticipated to stay in Paris for the remainder of his contract before leaving for free next summer.

And, in an interview with Betting Odds, Johnson feels that, while the attacker will be available next summer, Liverpool will not be able to capture him ahead of Real Madrid.

“It’s going to be a toss-up amongst all the big fellas, isn’t it?” he added.

“If he’s available, everyone will want him, but I don’t see how Liverpool can compete with a substantial proposal from Real Madrid, especially after they just saved £180 million by not signing him in August.

“They’re now worth £180 million more and can offer him a bigger contract, so it’s difficult to see how his other suitors can compete with that.

“Despite this, you have no way of knowing where he’ll go. It might even come down to his relationships with particular players from other clubs who might try to sway his opinion.”