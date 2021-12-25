After reading a WhatsApp message, Mum bursts into tears.

Comfort Etim, 38, was kidnapped and held against her will in the United Kingdom as a youngster before going on to play professional football for Tottenham Hotspur’s women’s squad.

During a two-week vacation to Liverpool from London in 2008, an elderly woman greeting her at Lime Street Station with ‘You alright, love?’ made her feel welcome in the middle of depression after being denied refuge.

Comfort’s son Ezekiel has since joined her on the two-week trek, which began thirteen years ago.

Comfort formed a football team made of largely of refugee and asylum seeker women from as far as Birkenhead and Widnes, eager to return to her love.

She is originally from Nigeria, where she was a member of the Nigerian football team.