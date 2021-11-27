After reading a letter written to his late wife, a grieving man was shocked.

A bereaved guy received a Council Tax court summons for his recently deceased partner.

The summons, according to Ron Roberts of Netherton, is the “final insult” to his girlfriend, Judy Mason, after a “history of issues” with Sefton Council spanning several years.

His previous troubles with the council included waiting two years for bathroom renovations on their home, according to Ron and his late partner Judy, who had multiple chronic health concerns and was registered blind.

After Ron and Judy’s tale was featured in The Washington Newsday in 2019, where they claimed they were ordered to “wash at the gym,” Ron reported a new bathroom was installed within days.

The couple was also at odds with the council over Judy’s care package, which Ron claimed did not assist her with social parts of her life and instead focused solely on personal care, leaving his partner “losing out on her independence, on participating in her society.”

Judy had refused to pay her Council Tax since 2019 as a result of her disagreements with Sefton Council, Ron claimed.

He claimed she was “waiting for her day in court” to express her dissatisfaction with the council’s treatment of her and that she was awaiting a summons.

Judy, on the other hand, had surgery to remove a toe in June of this year, and after several delays due to the epidemic, she acquired covid while in the hospital.

“She was terribly sick and she survived,” Ron explained. “I used to sit outside the covid ward in the Royal talking to her on the phone.” It was a terrifying period.” Judy was subsequently transported to Aintree Hospital for rehabilitation, where she suffered a series of brain bleeds in September and ultimately died on September 29 while Ron held her hand.

Ron has had to deal with the sadness of losing his loving companion of 21 years since then, claiming that his “world has come apart.”

When he opened a mail addressed to his partner last week, he discovered a court summons for Judy’s overdue council tax.