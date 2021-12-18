After reaching out for assistance, a homeless lady, 21, became overwhelmed.

A caring community has stepped up to assist a young homeless lady who is working to rebuild her life after “going off the rails.”

Caitlin Platts, 21, has spent the last three years living in hostels and on the streets after going “off the rails” as a result of her drug usage.

Caitlin, who currently lives in Middlewich’s supported living housing, grew up in foster care but started using drugs like cocaine, amphetamines, and ketamine when she was 18 years old.

Ava White’s family has released information on her ‘beloved’ daughter and sister’s burial.

Caitlin, on the other hand, has been clean for a few months and has been offered a council flat in Nantwich following months of bidding through Cheshire Homechoice.

Caitlin’s friend Ella Blake put out an appeal to the Nantwich community, asking if anyone could spare stuff like pots and pans because she couldn’t afford them.

People gave a television, kitchen furniture, a wardrobe, bedside drawers, and curtains, as well as Christmas cards and presents, and they were blown away by the community’s response.

Caitlin was taken aback by the magnitude of the community’s generosity, as she had no idea Ella had authored the post at first.

“I was extremely astonished, I didn’t expect anything like this, I truly didn’t,” she told Cheshire Live. I was just thinking that I’d be moving into an empty flat. I’m just grateful for all everyone has done.

“It’s given me a little faith in humans.” In my entire life, no one has ever done so much for me.” Ella, 30, claimed they’d known each other for a few years when Ella noticed Caitlin was relocating close her home in Nantwich and posted the news on Facebook.

Ella first looked on Facebook Marketplace before deciding to ask for help on the Nantwich Community page.

“I don’t think she realizes how generous people have been,” Ella added. They sent her Christmas gifts, perfumes, toiletries, a large television, and kitchen furniture.

“Without a doubt, she’s been on a journey.” Hopefully, all of the strife and upheaval will come to an end soon. “I believe everyone is just. ” “The summary comes to an end.”