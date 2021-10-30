After reaching number one, the Merseyside musician is’speechless.’

A Merseyside musician is overjoyed after his debut EP reached number one on the UK’s top garage and bass music charts.

Joe Hill, from Earlestown in St Helens, has been left “speechless” by the positive response to his five-track first EP, No Gimmicks, which debuted at number one on the electronic online music retailer Beatport earlier this month.

Joe, who goes by the stage moniker JOJO, has spent’most of his life’ in the music industry and in bands, and has been producing electronic music for around seven years.

With many more in circulation, a 50p coin sells for £170.

In a year marked by misfortune and hardship for many, Joe was given an opportunity he “didn’t anticipate” to come his way after being signed to a label by which he has long been inspired.

Joe was signed by Wub Club Records, a Sheffield-based record company co-owned by Forca, in February of this year after contacting them and sending them two tracks.

Joe claims that the label has changed his life and provided him with opportunities he never imagined.

“This year with the label has simply been insane,” the 23-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve been a fan of this label for a long time and have always wanted to collaborate with them, but I wasn’t sure whether it would ever happen.”

“It’s insane because these are the people that inspired me to pursue music in the first place, and now I’m a part of this incredible family – it’s insane.”

Joe was invited to the Balter Festival in Chepstow in September, where he got his first ‘artist experience’ at a large-scale music festival.

“I wasn’t on the lineup, but I got to experience it as an artist,” he continued, “and then on Sunday, I got to walk up on the stage and play a couple of tunes, which was fantastic.”

“To put it mildly, it’s been a whirlwind of a year.”

Since the release of ‘No Gimmicks’ on October 8, Joe has described the feedback as ‘overwhelming,’ as well as the fact that it was featured on Beatport – a. “The summary has come to an end.”