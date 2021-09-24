After ‘rats’ steal a key family item, a couple is seething.

A couple is furious when “rats” stole an item from their front garden that they owned for years.

Margie Sherry, 55, and her husband Michael Sherry, 67, have lived on Oxford Road in Bootle for 35 years, but they have been more targeted by thieves in the last five years.

The couple’s most recent episode, however, has proven to be the final straw.

After a penalty shootout loss, a man throws a vase at his fiancee’s head.

“It’s like a little old man, maybe two foot tall, standing up with a shotgun beside him, it’s like a jokey monument, with a sign stating ‘never mind the dog, beware of the owner,’” Margie told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s a small old man with a stubby nose,” says the narrator. We’ve had it for a long time. Anyway, I went out the other day to clean up the front garden, which was covered in leaves and other debris. Then I ask myself, “What’s missing?”

“Then my husband walked out and asked, ‘Where did my statue go?’ Anyway, I walked in to check our security cameras, which we put after someone stole benches from the front, and people had been urging me to get additional protection.

“I now have an exterior light and cameras on the front of my house, as well as a gate that is locked. However, when we went to bed that night, I failed to close the gate.

“Then we noticed them come up the drive; you can’t see the second person, but he was certainly with someone because he looked around and said a few words. He walked right up my path, grabbed it, and walked away. It is, however, quite substantial. I’m enraged.”

Margie is enraged because the folks who took the statue were unfazed by the light or the camera.

“I’m angry,” she added. Little rodents scurry along my route and steal my belongings. “How do you think you’re supposed to feel?”

“We were contacted at 10.50am on Tuesday 21st September to claims a statue had been removed from the front garden of a residence on Oxford Road in Bootle,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK and mention the hashtag. “The summary has come to an end.”