After Rand Paul called for his firing on his Wuhan research, Dr. Fauci defended himself.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of misleading the public about U.S. gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China, and Fauci defended himself and the National Institutes of Health on Sunday.

Fauci denied that the NIH deliberately financed research on viruses that could have caused COVID-19 in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Bat virus research in China, according to Fauci, was “molecularly impossible” to develop COVID-19.

“There’s all this worry about what’s gain of function and what’s not,” Fauci explained, “with the inference that that study led to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.”

“Unequivocally, everyone who knows anything about viral biology and phylogeny knows that those viruses that were worked on could never, ever turn into SARS-CoV-2 because they were molecularly remote enough that no matter what you did to them, they could never, ever become SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

Paul had already called for Fauci’s dismissal and has constantly disagreed with him and other health experts on COVID-19.

Fauci also defended the safety of “mixing and matching” vaccines when getting the booster shot in the interview on Sunday.

“Would it be appropriate, safe, and effective to get boosted by another product in the third shot for mRNA and the second shot for J&J?” According to Fauci.

“And the answer is that everything is OK. If the original product is available, we hope that people will benefit from it. But, if not, there’s always the option of mixing and matching, which means obtaining something other than the first shot’s time,” he explained.

