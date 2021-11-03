After railing against election fraud in Virginia, Trump congratulates Youngkin on his victory.

Former President Donald Trump cast doubt on the outcome of Virginia’s governor election before the election, but he welcomed his candidate’s victory without questioning whether he was the real winner.

Trump remarked on Monday that he doesn’t “believe” in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, implying that he would use that as an excuse if Republican Glenn Youngkin loses. Trump pushed people to “crowd” the polls in order for Youngkin to win by a larger margin than the “fraud” he predicted.

Youngkin, who was endorsed by Trump in May, received 51 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin would make a “fantastic governor,” Trump stated in a statement after Trump’s victory. “I’d like to express my gratitude to my BASE for voting for Glenn Youngkin in such large numbers. He would not have come close to winning if it hadn’t been for you. Trump stated, “The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than it has ever been.”

The 2020 presidential election has been marred by allegations of electoral fraud, and Trump has yet to surrender the race to Vice President Joe Biden. The former president claims that he was the genuine winner of the election, but he has yet to produce evidence of widespread fraud that may have swayed the result.

Trump claimed ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election that unless the “fraud” of the 2020 election was “fixed,” Republicans would not vote in the midterm elections or the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump may run. Many interpreted Trump’s statement as a call for Republicans to boycott the elections, and his ongoing assertions about suspected 2020 election fraud stoked fears that GOP voter turnout would drop, allowing Democrats victories in key races.

Trump then amended his remark, claiming that he didn’t mean to imply that Republicans should boycott future elections if the electoral fraud he claims occurred in 2020 isn’t “fixed.” Instead, he meant that Republicans would not vote if they didn’t trust their vote would be counted fairly.

In the days coming up to the Virginia race, the former president stepped up his demands for people to turn out and vote for Youngkin, holding a tele-rally for the Republican on the eve of the vote.

Youngkin tried to court both Trumps on his road to victory. This is a condensed version of the information.