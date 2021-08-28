After Rafa Benitez’s Everton modification, Allan’s change can’t go ignored.

When Everton supporters think of Allan, they may be tempted to recalling only one little facet of his playing.

He’s usually thought of as a fierce tackler and defensive midfielder. He’s the one that sits in front of the back four, helping to break up the play before it reaches the players behind him.

Then, when he picks up possession, it would usually be his job to distribute it simply but effectively, getting the Blues back on the front foot if possible.

In fact, Carlo Ancelotti, the manager who signed him, often waxed poetic about the Brazilian’s defensive abilities.

“He’s quite aggressive,” he remarked. He is a fantastic defender. He is, in my opinion, one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet. He is tactically astute and a high-energy individual.

“When it comes to one-on-one combat, he is quite powerful.”

However, in the start of current season, Allan is defying the notion that he just has good defensive instincts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s enhanced involvement in the last part of the pitch has been spoken about a lot in the first few games, capped off with his spectacular goal on the first day.

The Frenchman expressed his intention to do so before the year, and it is true that he has been breaking forward far more frequently than he was allowed last term.

Many believe this is the case since Allan has sat back in his midfield two role, allowing his teammate to bomb forward whenever he wants.

But that hasn’t always been the case, and Saturday’s triumph over Brighton was an excellent example of why.

Everton have looked like a much more coherent and exciting offensive force in their first three Premier League games, with the signings on the wings receiving a lot of the credit.

The midfield two, on the other hand, were as impressive this weekend.

Allan, in particular, was instrumental in both of his team’s goals, with his first-half pass displaying exceptional quickness and skill.

Rather of clinging to the ball for too long, the Brazilian recognized Demarai Gray’s run and expertly weighted a pass. “The summary has come to an end.”