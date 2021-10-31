After Rafa Benitez’s admission, Allan speaks out about Everton’s future.

After back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Watford, Allan has pushed his Everton teammates to shift their mindset and start thinking positively.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by David Moyes’ side before succumbing late to the Hornets in their last Premier League match.

After Richarlison cancelled off Josh King’s equalizer, Everton led Watford 2-1 heading into the final moments at Goodison Park.

Thousands of Blues fans left early, while those who stayed expressed their displeasure at full-time, as Allan’s team conceded four times in the closing 12 minutes.

And the midfielder confesses that his team has been working hard to improve on their last two performances after setting lofty goals for the season.

In a special evertonfc.com editorial, he said, “We have been working very hard this week to improve.”

“For example, when we are ahead in a game and want to have a good result, we must concentrate on the obstacles we encounter from the opposition and work hard, knowing we will be up against a lot of difficult scenarios.

“It’s about our mentality, and we need to think optimistically, believe in our work and our plan, and we can’t be caught off guard as we were in the last game, when we conceded four goals in the final 15 minutes.”

“To have a fantastic game and achieve the three points, we need to approach the game intelligently as a team, following Rafa’s instructions.”

After working with the seasoned Italian at Napoli, the Brazilian formed a solid bond with former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Rafa Benitez was brought in to replace Ancelotti after the three-time Champions League winner left for Real Madrid in the summer.

Due to his history with Liverpool, Benitez’s appointment was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

However, Allan feels that, thanks to the Spaniard’s football experience, his team has the ability to compete with the greatest teams in the Premier League.

“I believe Rafa’s experience, combined with the players’ hard work, means we’ll have a terrific season,” he remarked.

“The management has made a significant contribution. He speaks up now and then.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”