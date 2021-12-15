After racist language was heard in a home video, a Louisiana judge was pressured to resign.

A Louisiana judge is facing calls for her resignation following the release of a video online that contained racist language and which she admitted occurred in her home.

Michelle Odinet, a Lafayette City Court Judge, told local news outlets that a video was recorded in her home showing a television screen playing security footage of an attempted burglary while racist comments and jokes were made in the background, though it is still unclear who is speaking in the video and who originally posted it online.

Odinet said the video was taken after she was “traumatized” by the attempted burglary and was given a medication to help her calm. She went on to state that because of the sedative, she had no recollection of the events of the video or what transpired when the racial comments were uttered.

“At the time of the video, I was given a sedative.” I have no memory of the video or the horrible language that was used during it. “Anyone who knows my husband and myself knows that this is not how we live our life,” Odinet said in a statement.

The footage shows two persons apprehending the attempted burglar, and police claimed the burglary resulted in the arrest of a 59-year-old Black male.

While watching security footage of the man being apprehended, one viewer remarks, “That’s me.” “And Mom is shrieking, ‘n——-, n——-,'” says the narrator. “We got an n——-,” says another observer. It’s a roach-like n——-.” The NAACP and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus have issued statements stating that Odinet should resign or be removed from her office, and that no one in a position of power should allow such sentiments to be made in their house.

Odinet stated she was upset after an armed burglary in her statement, despite police saying Tuesday that there was no indication the culprit was armed.

“We ask for your patience, forgiveness, and prayers,” she continued.

Michael Toussaint, head of the Lafayette Chapter of the NAACP, demanded Odinet’s resignation.

“I’ve never seen Judge Odinet and have only heard her voice in campaign commercials. However, as a sitting judge, a mother, a community leader, and a person in a position of power, one would expect her to acknowledge that the video was filmed inside her home. This is a condensed version of the information.