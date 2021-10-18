After ‘Racial Harassment’ from a shadowing teacher, a preschool teacher was fired.

Last week, a Tennessee preschool instructor quit after allegedly being subjected to “racist abuse” by a new teacher.

Carl Gillette was a teacher at Little Oaks Academy in Knoxville, where a new teacher was scheduled to observe him as part of her training last Thursday. According to WBIR-TV, a local television news station, he stated the shadowing went well until she started talking to him on race, indicating she doesn’t like Black people, which caught him off guard.

“‘Wait, you realize I’m Black, right?’ I said. You’re talking to an African American man, and you’re telling me that you don’t like black people,'” he told WBIR.

He claimed he went to speak with the school’s director about the incident, but she dismissed it. When she told him “everyone has their own thoughts,” he stated he was “floored.” “I was taken aback, but I thought to myself, ‘You know what? “I have to get out of here,” Gillette replied, “and I wish them the best of luck.”

While the new employee’s comments were “upsetting,” he thought the way it was handled was even worse.

“The girl said something stupid that she shouldn’t have said,” Gillette continued, “but what got me was when I was sitting there and conveying to my director that I was feeling unsafe and uncomfortable, she didn’t act accordingly.”

He said he resigned because of the scenario and was “heartbroken” over it.

“Who wants to go like that?” says the narrator. “No one wants to go in those condition,” he explained. “It’s especially difficult for me to say goodbye to the children I adore.” The events “do not represent the climate in which we want our children to grow, or for our staff to thrive,” Little Oaks Academy posted on Facebook, adding that the teacher who allegedly harassed Gillette had been sacked.

"The harassed instructor has been spoken to by members of the Board of Directors." The Facebook post adds, "We expressed our greatest apologies for what they endured today." "We are continuing to communicate with center personnel in order to gain a better understanding of the exchanges that occurred." This problem is ongoing, and we are committed to preventing any further incidents.