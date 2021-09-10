After quoting her an exorbitant amount, the scam roofer tells Nan to “examine her savings.”

When a nan called for a roofer after severe rain caused a leak, she says she was nearly conned out of £1,500.

Sylvia Robbins, 79, of Wallasey, Wirral, said she awoke in the middle of the night to discover water streaming in through one of her bedrooms’ roof.

She had called a several tradespeople after placing buckets all over the room and was able to find someone who could come out on Thursday, September 9 to look at it.

“I knew this was going to happen after seeing the weather forecasts, and I was very relieved when someone said they could come out and take a look,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“He climbed up onto the roof and returned, saying he could fix it, so I asked him how much it would cost.

“He said £1,500,” I said.

“I replied I couldn’t afford it because I don’t have that kind of money.”

He then offered to do the repair for £1,200, and when she declined, he continued by offering to fix the roof for $1,000.

“I felt something wasn’t right when he came down in price so quickly,” she explained.

“He inquired whether I had any family who could help pay or if I had any savings – he must have mistakenly assumed I was born yesterday.”

The roofer lowered his price to £400, which was more than £1,000 less than what he had quoted just minutes before.

Sylvia, on the other hand, informed him she couldn’t pay, begged him to go, and quickly dialed another number.

“I called Abbots Roofing and got him on his day off, but he came all the way from Neston to Wallasey,” she explained.

“He looked at it and said he could do it right then because it would only take an hour and cost £95.

“I answered ‘OK,’ but I had to ask him again because I felt I had misheard.

“When I told him how much the other man quoted, he said that, unfortunately, that happens from time to time.

“It just demonstrates how you have to be.”

