After quitting her job, a Woolton woman establishes the ‘Get Yer Macaron’ shop, and visitors can’t get enough.

After losing her work because to the Covid-19 outbreak, a Liverpool woman has launched a micro-patisserie.

Kelly Maguire, owner of Woolton Village’s Get Yer Macaron, was laid off during the pandemic, but saw it as an opportunity to return to the “hospitality business.”

The 30-year-old personal assistant has ten years of experience in the hospitality industry and says she “knew she would return” in some form.

This Christmas, a spectacular tractor convoy is returning to Liverpool, according to Kelly, who told 2Chill: “I had the notion to completely modernize the French Patisserie/Macaron industry by giving it a young, fresh, and stylish image, and I was confident that I could pull it off.

“Get Yer Macaron was born as a result.

“I started out by selling at several local Manchester Makers Markets to gain recognition, then moved on to doing local deliveries and postal orders across the UK on social media, and the business just grew and developed.”

Get Yer Macaron, according to Kelly from Woolton, is not your typical one-stop macaron shop.

Kelly says she wanted to do something absolutely new to set herself apart from the rest of the competition, so she avoided the standard patisserie with ‘fancy French’ motifs.

She continued, ” “I wanted to offer something that could be enjoyed on a regular basis, rather than something you’d get as a gift every month or so.

“I’ve modernized the classic French macaron and made it the next big thing.”

Kelly has received an outpouring of wonderful feedback since her grand opening, with guests praising her “utterly delicious” macarons.

As one client put it: “So, Kelly, we didn’t even have time to take pictures since we were so busy devouring your macaroons, and OMG, your macaroons are genuinely exceptional.

“They were fantastic, and for a family used to Laduree, yours were far superior.”

Another buyer commented: “I just wanted to express my gratitude for the macarons; they’re fantastic and have gone down a storm.

“The best I’ve ever had. I’ve never been able to determine what flavor they were before, and all I could taste was an excessive sweetness. But not with yours.

“Each flavor is discernible, and they aren’t excessively sweet.”

Kelly intends to unveil her new website in after rebranding early this year. “The summary has come to an end.”