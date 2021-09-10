After questioning his mother’s affair, a 12-year-old boy was tortured and brandished with a hot iron.

After her 12-year-old son questioned their affair, a mother and her lover allegedly tormented him by branding him with a hot iron pipe.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. The suspects, 35-year-old Santhi Devi and 40-year-old Dhugiyal, were apprehended on Wednesday after a neighbor alerted authorities, according to Times Now News.

Devi’s husband died of cancer two years ago, according to the investigation. She was then approached by Dhugiyal, a demigod, who informed her that her home was haunted by spirits. He would come to her house on a daily basis to perform rituals, and they soon fell in love.

Devi’s 12-year-old son observed a shift in his mother’s demeanor and inquired about Dhugiyal’s frequent visits. The mother became enraged by the question and began tormenting the youngster. When he questioned Devi and Dhugiyal’s relationship, they allegedly branded him with a hot iron pipe.

The youngster has run away from home several times in the last two months, sleeping at neighbors’ houses. The neighbors, on the other hand, did not report the abuse to police because Dhugiyal had threatened them with a curse if they did.

When the abuse became unbearable, a neighbor alerted the authorities, and the boy was rescued and placed in a children’s home.

A police officer told the Times of India that the youngster suffered burn injuries on his limbs and other portions of his body.

The accused were brought into custody after a police complaint was made against them. The charges that were brought against the two were unknown.

A 5-month-old baby died earlier this year in Rajasthan, western India, after her mother allegedly branded her with a hot iron to heal her ailment. The infant had been sick for a month and was not eating, according to the woman. She claimed she branded the kid to keep off the illness-causing demonic spirits.