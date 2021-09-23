After putting off vaccination, a firefighter requires a lung transplant because to COVID.

According to his wife Caitlin Davis, a Houston firefighter needs a transplant after COVID-19 devastated his lungs. Her husband, Wayne, “kept putting it off” after she received the immunization.

Wayne caught the virus while working for the Houston Fire Department (HFD) six weeks ago, according to local news site KHOU. The firefighter was admitted to the hospital for a few weeks, but his condition deteriorated. He’s in the ICU right now, and he’ll need both lungs replaced to live.

Caitlin stated her husband wishes he had just had the shot and that it didn’t have to be this way in the first place.

“I was vaccinated, and I was bugging him to go get it,” she explained. “He’d say, ‘I’ll go do it,’ but then he’d put it off. He just didn’t do it.”

Caitlin expressed her hope that other families may benefit from their experience, and that she and her husband are sharing her husband’s story to encourage others to be vaccinated.

Wayne was a healthy person before catching the illness, and Caitlin never imagined they’d be in this situation.

She stated, “The infection devastated his lungs.”

Doctors now believe Wayne will die unless he receives the transplant. Every day, Caitlin wonders if she’ll get a phone call informing her that he’s passed away.

“Anyone who is still on the fence, I would show them a photo of Wayne now with the tubes and ask them if they would rather spend six weeks in the hospital knowing they might die, or go to Walgreens for 20 minutes and receive a shot,” Caitlin added.

Wayne has been pushed to the top of the transplant list due to the severity of his illness, and surgery could take place within a few weeks. It’s a waiting game, Caitlin added, and they’re just waiting for the call that lungs are available.

“Our story demonstrates that it isn’t just senior people who are vulnerable; it can easily be your family,” Caitlin remarked.

On September 10, the Houston Fire Department and the CY-Fair Fire Department joined forces to hold a combined prayer vigil for Davis and firefighter Hugo Guevara.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“I genuinely believe these two gentlemen have done more for us than anyone else. This is a condensed version of the information.