After putting off his immunization, a 38-year-old man spent five weeks in intensive care with coronavirus.

Matthew Roche is still healing in Whiston Hospital, but his lungs have been permanently damaged.

He had postponed his vaccinations due to concerns about possible negative effects.

Mr Roche, speaking from his hospital bed on Good Morning Britain, said: “”I’m going to have the vaccine,” I replied, “but I’d like to see what occurs in terms of adverse effects.”

“After they’ve got it, no one takes it seriously.

“I’ve lost 10% of my body weight and have permanent severe lung alterations, so it’s possible that my life has been forever altered.

“This was the most horrifying event of my entire life.”

Despite having received both immunizations, Marie Goodwin, 71, contracted Covid-19.

She was afraid she would die because of a pre-existing lung problem, but she overcame it and now believes the jab saved her life.

Ms. Goodwin explained: “To be honest, I didn’t think I’d make it through.

“At least not at my age; younger people who assume this is an old people’s thing are mistaken.”

As admissions rise, hospital executives are urging young people to be vaccinated.

Professor Rowan Pritchard Jones, the hospital’s medical director, said: “There is little question that younger patients are now presenting to the hospital, and the sickest among them are those who have not yet received their vaccine.”