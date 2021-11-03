After pushing the child off the bridge, the father staged an accident to cover up his son’s murder.

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to prison for the murder of his 12-year-old kid in order to avenge his estranged wife. Initially, the accused claimed that the toddler fell into the river while attempting to take a photo on a bridge.

According to The Times of India, Saeed Shaik, a junk dealer from Gujarat, India, was arrested on Monday.

The tragedy, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, was initially reported by local media as an accident drowning. Apparently, Saeed earlier stated that his kid, Jakir Shaik, fell into the river while attempting to take a picture while sitting on the bridge.

The officers who questioned the father, on the other hand, thought his answers were contradictory.

“We suspected misconduct since [Saeed] Shaik’s assertion that the youngster was sitting on the bridge was difficult to trust,” a senior police source told the site.

Saeed had been estranged from his wife, according to further research. Officers discovered that the guy and his wife had a bitter feud, and that she had left him to remain with her parents. Saeed’s wife and child had been avoiding him since then.

“[Saeed] Shaik wished to hurt the child as a form of retaliation for his wife’s return. He had previously attempted to harm the youngster “Added the official.

On Sunday, he reportedly approached the youngster and requested him to accompany him.

He enticed the toddler by promising to purchase him crackers in advance of the festival.

Instead, when no one was around, the guy brought his kid to the bridge and pushed him off. He then yelled for help and made up the selfie narrative to make it appear as if he had drowned by mistake.

After a day-long search, Fire And Rescue Service officers retrieved the boy’s body out of the river on Monday.

A guy was arrested last month for reportedly drowning his 2-month-old newborn girl because he believed she wasn’t his. Andhra Pradesh is a state in India where the incident occurred. According to police, the father accused his wife of having an affair because the child did not look like anyone in the family. Despite the fact that he fled the area following the crime, authorities were able to track him down within hours. While being questioned by officials, the father admitted to killing the youngster.