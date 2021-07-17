After pursuing police on a 150mph M6 chase, the driver abandons his vehicle.

A manhunt was launched this morning after a driver led police on a 150mph chase on the M6.

Lancashire Police have released a photo of the stolen car, a Volkswagen Golf R, which police observed “at great speed on the M6 southbound,” according to the force.

Around 3.30 a.m., police tweeted that the car had been stolen two days prior from Southport.

Officers stated the vehicle was located abandoned near Wigan “following a pursuit in excess of 150 mph.”

According to police, the stolen car was outfitted with fake license plates.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge on the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information should phone Lancashire Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.