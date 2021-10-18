After purchasing natural and pharmaceutical medications online, a man died.

An inquest heard that a man died after taking ‘illegal’ herbal and prescription drugs he purchased online.

Steven James Mclaughlin, 38, was discovered “unresponsive” in his bed at his Wavertree house on Patterdale Road on July 20.

The network manager had purchased a number of herbal and pharmaceutical pills online, despite not being given them by a doctor, according to the inquest held on Friday, October 15 at Gerard Majella Courthouse.

Two weeks before her dream wedding, a woman’s heart fell.

Mr Mclaughlin used the medications to “self-medicate” due to a variety of ailments, including chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and asthma, according to senior coroner Andre Rebello.

The sleeping medicine Zopiclone and a stimulant were among the drugs purchased online.

“[Mr Mclaughlin] died after acquiring unauthorised prescription medicine from the internet for the purpose of pain management,” stated Coroner Rebello.

“Steven’s death was caused by taking non-prescription drugs without medical counsel,” he continued.

Mr Mclaughlin’s blood had a “extremely high and potentially lethal” concentration of amphetamine, according to post-mortem toxicology findings.

His blood Zopiclone content was likewise “greater than therapeutic limits.”

According to the coroner, the medications’ concentration likely contributed to his death due to a “depression of the respiratory system.”

“[Selling prescription-only medication] is a criminal offense not because the law is a killjoy, but because of the dangers of taking medication without being monitored,” stated Coroner Andre Rebello.

“Steven was unaware of the consequences of taking [non-prescribed pain medicine.]” he continued.

The death was ruled a misadventure by Coroner Rebello.

Virtually, members of Mr Mclaughlin’s family were present at the inquest.