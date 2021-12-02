After pulling tournaments from China due to the Peng Shuai controversy, a WTA partner backs the league.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has received support from an official partner after the league opted to postpone tournaments in China owing to the controversy involving Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

“SAP is a longstanding WTA partner and supports the organization’s work with world-class athletes throughout the globe,” a spokeswoman for SAP, a software corporation listed as an official partner on the WTA website, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

SAP’s statements come only one day after WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon declared that all tournaments in China would be canceled. Peng’s absence from public life in China when she accused China’s former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault inspired Simon’s decision.

“I don’t see how I can expect our athletes to participate there in good faith when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and appears to have been coerced to refute her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Given the current state of circumstances, I am also very concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff may suffer if we were to organize tournaments in China in 2022,” the statement said.

As a result, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors.”

Peng’s Weibo account was deactivated when she accused Zhang of sexual assault, raising more fears about her safety. Her claims against Zhang were also taken down from her social media pages.

Peng ultimately made her public comeback on November 21, when she joined President Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a video call. Many people reacted negatively to Bach after the IOC refused to disclose a video or transcript of the interview, instead stating that Peng was “doing OK.” The IOC held another video chat with Peng on Thursday, and the Olympic governing organization stated in a statement following the conference, “We have offered her wide-ranging support, will continue in regular contact with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January.” The IOC is immediately addressing these concerns with Chinese sports organizations because she is a three-time Olympian. Yes, we are. This is a condensed version of the information.