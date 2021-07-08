After pulling over an Audi, authorities discovered a guy and a woman carrying a fake gun.

After the Audi they were traveling in was pulled stopped by police, a man and woman were discovered with a fake gun.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11.15 p.m. on Wednesday after the car was observed speeding down Tennis Street in St Helens.

Cannabis and an imitation handgun were discovered and seized after the driver was apprehended and the Audi was searched.

A 26-year-old Dentons Green man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, failing to submit a specimen, cannabis possession, and public display of an imitation firearm.

A 23-year-old woman from St Helens was detained on suspicion of delaying police and possessing an imitation handgun in a public place.

Both were arrested and sent to police stations to be questioned.

“Imitation or not, such weapons have the potential to create fear and violence, and we’re glad to have removed it,” said St Helens Targeted Team Inspector Rob Budden.

“Every firearm we confiscate makes communities safer, and both of those arrested will now face criminal charges.”

“We are completely dedicated to removing firearms from our streets, and rest assured that if you inform us of any suspected storage, possession, or use of firearms or other weapons, we will take action and prosecute those responsible.”

Please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, by calling 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online here if you have any information about the suspected storage, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.