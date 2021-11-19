After public outrage, JP Morgan reverses its decision to cut ties with a conservative group.

Following outrage from politicians, JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank, has reversed its decision to break connections with a Missouri conservative group that intended to host a political event featuring Donald Trump Jr.

On December 3, the Defense of Liberty political action committee hired WePay, a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary, to handle ticketing for an event in St. Charles, Missouri.

WePay’s services to the Missouri political action committee were suspended on November 9, citing their Terms of Service, which prohibit processing for “hate, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, the financial exploitation of a crime, or items or activities that encourage, promote, facilitate, or instruct others regarding the same.”

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick responded by writing JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon a scathing letter, stating that the state of Missouri “would not do business with them as long as they continued to discriminate against clients based on their mainstream political viewpoints.”

WePay failed to explain how the group or the scheduled event fit into any of these “troubling categories,” according to Fitzpatrick, claiming that its information was confidential and their decision was “final.”

In his letter to Dimon, Fitzpatrick claimed that conservative beliefs are “supported by half the country and 60 percent of voting Missourians in the past election,” accusing the bank of divisive and “un-American” behavior.

In his letter, he also mentioned that the organization has featured conservative speakers from a range of backgrounds over the course of its 10-year history, and that the event series “provides a chance for leading conservative thinkers to communicate views.”

“Hate, violence, racial intolerance, and terrorism are incompatible with the Defense of Liberty organization’s objective and its founder, Paul Curtman, who proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.”

Separately, Sen. Josh Hawley and Attorney General Eric Schmitt both submitted letters to Dimon on Thursday, challenging WePay’s decision to stop serving the group.

In a U-turn, the bank informed Fitzpatrick that it had performed more analysis and found that the Defense of Liberty political action committee “didn’t breach the Terms of Service.”

JPMorgan Chase notified Fitzpatrick in a news release that the bank will clarify WePay’s terms and conditions and has also offered to restart the service. This is a condensed version of the information.