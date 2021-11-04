After PSG’s Champions League brace, Liverpool supporters sent Gini Wijnaldum a message.

Gini Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool midfielder, scored a first-half brace as PSG drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled for first-team minutes since joining the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer, but he reminded Mauricio Pochettino’s side of his quality tonight.

Wijnaldum has only played 90 minutes of league action twice this season and has expressed his dissatisfaction with his lack of playing time.

During the last international break, he told NOS, “I can’t say I’m fully satisfied because the scenario is not what I wanted.”

“But that’s football, and I’ll just have to get used to it. I’m a warrior by nature. To turn things around, I need to stay positive and work hard.” His strong performance against Leipzig will most likely provide the Dutchman a much-needed confidence boost, and his two goals were well-received by Liverpool fans.

Fans were not shocked to see Wijnaldum have an impact for PSG, recalling an incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona in which he scored twice on the night.

Wijnaldum scored 22 goals in 237 games for the Reds, despite the fact that many believed he could have scored more during his five-year spell.

He has a decent score of 26 goals in 83 senior games for the Netherlands, demonstrating his ability to be efficient in the final third.