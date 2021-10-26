After proving The Chase fans incorrect with a’star’ performance, a Wirral student is ’emotional.’

On today’s episode of The Chase, a Wirral competitor wowed viewers with a sensational performance.

On Tuesday’s episode of the renowned ITV gameshow, host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new quizzers.

On today’s show, Jane, Tom, Kenny, and Katy were attempting to outrun Mark Labbett in order to win a $1,000 prize.

Katy, a 19-year-old candidate from the Wirral, sat on seat four.

After The Beast had quickly knocked out Jane in seat 1, the history student recommended an earlier player to take the cheaper offer.

Fans of the show speculated that when Katy’s turn came, she would take the negative amount.

“I think Katy will go low,” Hayley said.

“Katy has “seat 4 low offer taker” written all over her,” another person remarked.

“Katy’s going to go low,” David said.

Katy, on the other hand, proved her supporters incorrect when she chose the £5,000 she earned in an outstanding cash-builder over the negative.

Katy stated how she planned to gift her mother to a trip to Thailand if she won a financial reward, and after overcoming Mark Labbett, she impressively maneuvered her way back to The Final Chase.

Tom and Kenny joined her in the final round to compete for a prize pool of £15,000.

Katy then went on to give a superb effort in the last round, assisting the squad in climbing 18 steps.

Mark Labbett kept the team close – he was only two steps away with 5 seconds left when the Wirral student gave the last pushback, ensuring the team’s victory.

Katy admitted she was “emotional” following the triumph, with admirers praising her incredible performance on Twitter.

“How good was Katy?” Mark said.

Lizzie continued, ” “Katy was incredible! I was 19 years old at the time, and I smashed it! Well done, and congratulations on a well-earned victory.” “Don’t have much chance to watch but I must say Katy was the surprise package there, well done love,” Andrew wrote on Twitter. “Katy is incredible; she carried the squad,” Lillie said. “Katy was the star of the team,” Rick said.