Man gave homeless woman place to stay then broke her jaw. He trapped her in his home and threatened to stick two knives in her throat.

In Liverpool’s city center, Christopher Taylor befriended his vulnerable victim, whom The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the 48-year-old and the woman spent two nights at his flat in Worcester Road, Bootle.

But during a row he repeatedly punched her in the face, then armed himself with two knives and made a sinister threat.

On Sunday, May 16th, prosecutor Jonathan Rogers said the woman went to a kiosk opposite the O2 shop in Church Street where volunteers were handing out food.

He said Taylor approached, said he knew the woman and offered her a place to stay, which she agreed to, so she would have a bed for the night.

Mr Rogers claimed they were both drunk and shared a bed before spending the next day drinking together again.

He said the woman withdrew £100 from her benefits and gave Taylor £20, who bought her a “red love heart” ornament, before she stayed over at his flat again.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 18, however, an altercation erupted, and she “had to shove a chair in front of the defendant to keep him from coming at her.”

The court heard he grabbed her, punched her “over and over again”, before “strangling her with both hands around her neck”, when he “dug his thumbs into her windpipe”.

Mr Rogers claimed she was “soaked in blood” and that he took her T-shirt off and overpowered her before she “blacked out.”

When she came around, she was on a couch in the living room and Taylor was with another man, who left shortly afterwards.

Taylor was sitting with two knives on either side of him, one around 30cm long and the other about 15cm long, according to Mr Rogers.

He said: “He told her if she opened her mouth one more time he would stick the knives in her throat and hide her under his bed.”

She “begged” to be let go, but he refused and took her bank cards, then they slept overnight in his bedroom.

Mr Rogers said she woke up at 5am and asked him to get her some alcohol, whereupon he went to a store and bought six cans of cider, but out of fear she did not leave until he returned and then left for the second time.

The court heard that the woman fled, but when she fled, she fainted again.

She suffered a broken jaw that required surgery, as well as bruises to her face, neck, chest, arms and right shoulder.

Taylor, who did not comment to police, admitted aggravated assault with intent and false imprisonment.

The woman had a metal plate placed in her jaw to be repaired after another surgery in August, but fears her face will never look “normal” again.

In a victim impact statement, she said, “The defendant disfigured me and I feel extremely vulnerable.”

The victim now sees Taylor’s face in nightmares, hears his voice when other people speak, and has undergone counseling.

The woman said she fears he will return to attack her, adding, “I’m afraid he will kill me.”

Taylor has 29 prior convictions for 51 felonies, including a 2003 robbery for which he spent four years in prison.

In 2010, he was jailed for 21 months for false imprisonment and assault.

The court heard that incident involved his own mother and the details were “bear similarities to the current offense.”

Callum Ross, defending, said Taylor accepted his behavior was “no doubt exceptionally disturbing to this court.”

He said his client explained the attack arose from an “alcohol-soaked argument” when Taylor claimed the victim threw a chair at him.

Mr. Ross said, “He fully accepts and understands that his actions in response to an argument that took place were totally unacceptable.”

The lawyer said he was “remorseful,” adding that he had a “troubled upbringing.”

He said, “It’s clear that he saw and experienced a lot of violence, both on the part of his father toward himself and toward his mother.”

He said Taylor was taken into care at age 12, which “had a tremendous impact on him” and to some extent provided context for his behavior, along with his alcohol and drug abuse, which began at age 13.

The judge, Recorder Simon Parrington, said Taylor inflicted “really serious harm” on his victim and threatened her with knives.

He said: “She was wrongly confined for a period of up to 24 hours in significant fear and distress after you hid her shoes and glasses.”

Recorder Parrington said the probation service assessed him as a very high risk of harm to his victim and any future partners.

He said, “I have no doubt you pose a risk, particularly to women and the victim in this case.”

The judge imposed a six-year sentence on Taylor, including two years of probation, and issued an indefinite restraining order for her protection.

That kind of sentence means he will spend at least four years behind bars.

He will then be released early only if the parole board deems he is no longer a risk.