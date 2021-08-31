After profiteering from others’ agony, EncroChat dealer ‘butterflyjuice’ was brought down.

A drug dealer who used the EncroChat phone network was sentenced to over ten years in prison.

Liam Garvey, 28, was detained on May 13 at his residence in Thatto Heath, St Helens, as part of a police operation aimed at offenders who used the encrypted phone network.

The network, which officials claim was a hotspot for gangland plots, was hacked in April 2020 by a combined French-Dutch investigation.

EncroChat dealer brags about a’mayday’ airport smuggling plan

Garvey, who went by the EncroChat names ‘chopper-reid’ and ‘butterflyjuice,’ pled guilty to conspiring to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), two charges of conspiring to supply Class B drugs (cannabis and ketamine), conspiracy to make a Class B drug (cannabis), and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Kevin Mitchell, a detective constable, was pleased with the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court. “Today, another criminal was apprehended as part of national Operation Venetic,” he stated.

“Garvey was involved in the distribution of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine across Merseyside, seeking to benefit from the suffering they inflict on vulnerable people in our communities, as well as the violence and intimidation that so often accompany drug selling.

“It’s wonderful news for Merseyside residents that this man will now spend a long amount of time in prison, unable to hurt anyone else.

“I genuinely hope he takes the time to reflect on his awful decisions. Our officers will always be one step ahead of drug dealers, collaborating with law enforcement organizations around the world to keep up with any technology that they believe will help them elude capture, and demonstrating that crime does not pay in the end.

“In our pursuit of those who believe they are above the law, we will leave no stone unturned, and we will continue to target anyone involved in major organized crime to maintain the positive momentum.”