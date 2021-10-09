After preying on elderly people, thugs were convicted guilty.

In Merseyside, eight persons have been convicted guilty of preying on retirees in the previous 18 months.

From a juvenile who pushed a 74-year-old into the Mersey River to a lady posing as a caretaker to steal money from a woman in her 90s, there have been a slew of incidents.

For their own nasty advantages, these people attacked the elderly.

One mother was sentenced to prison after stabbing a guy who refused to lend her £30.

A man who glassed a senior with a Budweiser bottle is on the list.

When he was coerced into admitting a homeless couple into his home, a good-hearted guy was misled.

He then threatened to tell them to “f*** off” if he saw them again.

As he stood beside the river, Benjamin Bridgeman acknowledged to kicking the 74-year-old with force.

The 19-year-old, along with a 16-year-old who cannot be identified for legal reasons, then fled.

Prosecutor Angela Blackmore told Warrington Magistrates Court that the victim was out for a walk at 2.30pm on Sunday, April 25.

He was “looking over the Mersey,” she claimed, and he thought he had been “pushed really hard from behind.”

Bridgeman is seen kicking the pensioner in the back while laughing emojis are displayed on Snapchat footage that The Washington Newsday has opted not to publish.

“He fell into the water and hit his head on something,” Ms Blackmore said.

“He said the water was quite cold and that he was shocked.”

Because he wasn’t a skilled swimmer, the victim was wearing a black puffa jacket and “barely managing to keep his head above water.”

He was only able to be pulled to safety until two schoolgirls came to his rescue.

Bridgeman was sentenced to ten weeks in prison and ordered to pay £500 in restitution to his victim.

“They receive the credit, you surely don’t,” stated District Judge Sanders, referring to others who assisted the victim.

The child who filmed the abuse had already received a 12-month youth referral order as well as a £500 restitution order.

While drinking in Williamson Square in Liverpool's city center, Dennis Morgan and John O'Brien discussed a common acquaintance.