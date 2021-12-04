After previous miscarriages, an unvaccinated mother urges pregnant women to be vaccinated.

After a bout with COVID-19 made the birth of her kid an experience, a mother is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against the virus.

Sarah Heyl, of Sacramento, California, first became infected with the virus when she was 30 weeks pregnant with her daughter, around four months ago. Her husband Matt, who had his last COVID shot in April, developed a breakthrough case of the disease. According to KTXL, the couple’s 16-month-old kid was also infected with a minor illness.

Sarah had chosen to forego vaccination while pregnant, despite her doctor’s advice. Sarah had previously miscarried numerous times while the couple was trying to have children, so this decision was made with caution.

She also felt that her virus risk would be minimal because she was in good health and worked from home. The pair now believes they contracted coronavirus from a member of their family.

“I got COVID from a family member who had a brief interaction with my 16-month-old at the time, and it was enough to infect him,” Sarah explained. “He didn’t have any major symptoms, thankfully.” Matt claimed that his wife’s illness deteriorated more rapidly than his over time. He noticed Sarah was breathing at 36 times per minute—roughly three times the normal rate—and decided she needed to be brought to the hospital.

Doctors determined that Sarah would have to give birth via C-section at 32 weeks due to the virus’s risk to her fetus. Sarah was not able to meet her child for ten days after the birth of her daughter, Naomi, due to her ongoing COVID treatment.

Naomi is now four months old and is doing well. Sarah now advises pregnant women to put their fears about the coronavirus to the side and get vaccinated.

“One thing that will stick with me is that I didn’t get to meet Naomi until 10 days after she was born because I was positive,” Sarah explained. “That was a difficult moment for me, and I would never want any mother to go through that separation after birth, where you can’t see or touch your child.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises all women who are pregnant, attempting to conceive, or have already given birth to get tested. This is a condensed version of the information.