After preparing a “strange” baby shower, a pregnant woman was told that “nobody cares as much as you.”

A pregnant woman expressed her dissatisfaction with her family’s response to a planned “baby celebration,” only to be assured that “nobody cares about your baby as much as you do.”

The mother, who is expecting her first child, turned to Mumsnet’s renowned Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) thread for guidance after planning a “baby party” for her family’s other children where they could “ask any questions” about her baby.

“To suppose relatives didn’t need to be so harsh about it?” she said in her article (AIBU).

“We are due my first kid in a few weeks,” the expectant mother continued. I thought it would be fun to throw a “baby party” for the youngsters in the family (since it’s the summer holidays and the weather is so great this week). It would essentially be a regular garden party with food, a paddling pool, water cannons if it’s hot, and a chance for them to ask any questions they might have about the baby.

“I also thought we could get the kids to make “welcome baby” cards and other crafts, take a lot of photos with banners and teddies, and then I’d make each child a small photo album of the day, as well as my DC [dear child], so they could see the baby shower we had for them.

“When I told my mother about my proposal, she said it sounded like a great idea and that she’d tell my grandmother and aunts about it.”

The expectant mother went on to say that when she discussed the plan with her mother, she was told that the rest of her family was against it.

“The other day, I called her and asked if she’d gotten any reaction, and she was silent, then said, “umm well, I believe they’re just wondering why you’re giving a party before the baby is even born,” she added. I reminded her that I’d already mentioned that it was only to answer any questions the other kids might have and to have some fun making family photo books!! “Yeah, well, I’ll say it again, but I don’t,” she said. “The summary comes to an end.”