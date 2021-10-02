After postponing vaccination, a woman in a coma with COVID gives birth to a “miracle baby.”

Earlier this month, a COVID-19 patient in North Carolina gave birth to a “miracle baby” while in a medically induced coma, according to her sister.

According to the woman’s sister, Tarisha Leach, the new mother is still “fighting for her life” in a hospital against double pneumonia while relatives look after her newborn baby.

During a recent interview with the station, Leach remarked, “That baby is a miracle baby.” “She is stunning.”

Vicky Goodson works as the cafeteria manager at Starmount Academy of Excellence, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school with less than 500 kids, according to its website. According to her family members, Goodson has postponed getting vaccinated against COVID-19 until after her pregnancy.

According to a social media post posted by the station, Goodson informed her friends and family around a month before her baby’s due date that she had tested positive for the virus. “Please keep me and my kid in your prayers because I discovered out today that I have tested positive for covid-19,” said the message.

According to Leach, Goodson contacted her sister in early September to tell she was having problems breathing. Goodson was subsequently admitted to the hospital, and on September 11, physicians delivered her daughter. The infant was not infected with the virus, but she did have to spend two weeks in the hospital’s newborn intensive care unit before being released to Goodson’s family, according to WSOC-TV.

Other pregnant women, according to Leach, “should definitely” get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She advised, “Definitely get vaccinated.” “Right now, it’s the safest option.”

All people for whom COVID-19 vaccinations have been licensed, including pregnant women, should get the vaccine to protect themselves and help restrict community spread of the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an emergency advice earlier this week urging women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to be vaccinated if they have not previously done so.

In the advice, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted, “Pregnancy can be both a special time and a difficult time – and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families.” “I strongly believe. This is a condensed version of the information.